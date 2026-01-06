Root says offering thanks, not bidding farewell, after Sydney century

Root showed all of his qualities of composure, technique, timing and patience to compile his second century of this series having headed out to Australia never having made three figures in the country

SYDNEY (Reuters) – England's Joe Root paused as he left the field to salute all four corners of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday after making a fine 160 in the fifth Ashes Test, but the 35-year-old does not want to consider if this is his final bow in Australia.

Root showed all of his qualities of composure, technique, timing and patience to compile his second century of this series having headed out to Australia never having made three figures in the country.

Asked about his gesture to the crowd after he was finally removed, caught and bowled by Michael Neser, Root said he was simply acknowledging the support from the travelling England supporters.

"I think you might be looking into it a little bit too much. I just felt like we've had some amazing support throughout this series," he told reporters.

"We've not been able to achieve what we set out to as a group, but at no point has that support ever wavered. It's been exceptional, and I just wanted to say thank you."

Root said he had no idea whether he could yet return as a 39-year-old for another Ashes series Down Under.

"In terms of whether I'm likely to come back in four years or if this is the last time I play here, who knows? I'd love to come back, but we'll see how things unfold in time," he said.

Looking in control throughout his innings of 242 balls and producing 15 fours, the Yorkshireman was fundamental to England’s first innings total of 384.

Although Australia, led by Travis Head's unbeaten 91, responded well to close the second day 218 runs behind on 166-2, Root felt England were in a good position and said he had been determined to make the most of the Test despite it being a dead rubber.

"One thing I always try and look at is opportunity. I don't know how many opportunities I'm going to get to come back to Australia," he added.

"Obviously, last week was great to win at the MCG, and I guess that presented another opportunity here this week to try and help us get in a position of strength within this game early on.

"I want to try and replicate that feeling last week for the group. Hopefully, that benefits the Test team moving forward when it comes back to playing here, having good memories."

It may still be too soon to begin thinking about Root's legacy, but there is no doubt that the Australians hold him in high esteem.

"He's a tricky one to bowl to, especially when he's in that touch, your margin of error is very small," said Neser.

"Just a class player, that's why he's going to go down as one of the all-time greats."