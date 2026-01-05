Asian champions aim to clinch another U19 title

Pakistan U19 will face Zimbabwe in the tri-series final on 6 January, aiming for back-to-back titles. They topped the group with strong performances from Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan.

HARARE (Dunya News) – Pakistan U19 will aim to clinch another title when they take on hosts Zimbabwe in the U19 tri-series final at the Old Hararians in Harare on Tuesday, 6 January.

The first-ball of the match will be bowled at 9.30am local time. Fresh from their title win in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup in Dubai, where they defeated India by 191 runs on 21 December, Pakistan will be looking to secure back-to-back titles under the leadership of Farhan Yousaf.

The 50-over tri-series was organised to help Afghanistan, Pakistan and Zimbabwe prepare for the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from 15 January to 6 February.

Pakistan topped the group stage with six points from four matches. Both of their fixtures against the hosts were washed out, with only the first innings completed on each occasion.

Zimbabwe finished second with five points, while Afghanistan ended the league phase in third position with one point.

For Pakistan, Sameer Minhas, who was named player of the tournament in the recently concluded eight-team ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, has led the batting charts in the tri-series with 246 runs from four matches at an average of 61.50 and a strike rate of 114.42, including one century and one half-century. 18-year-old Usman Khan is another centurion for Pakistan, scoring 225 runs at an average of 56.25.

In the bowling department, right-arm fast bowler Umar Zaib has grabbed five wickets from three matches, while leg-spinner Usman has picked four wickets.

Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf looking ahead to the final, said: “The tri-series has helped us prepare well for the upcoming mega event. Our batting unit has shown positive intent, while the bowlers have delivered at key moments.

“Playing a final against the hosts will be a good challenge for us. The players are ready and we want to finish the tournament on a positive note and carry momentum into the World Cup.”

15-member squad

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib

