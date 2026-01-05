Zaman Khan replaces Shaheen Afridi in Brisbane Heat for BBL

Zaman Khan replaces injured Shaheen Shah Afridi for Brisbane Heat in the BBL. The 24-year-old Pakistani pacer adds depth and experience, with impressive T20 stats and a hat-trick in T10.

(Web Desk) – The Brisbane Heat have added Pakistan pace bowler Zaman Khan as the replacement for his injured countryman Shaheen Shah Afridi for the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Khan, 24, will be available for the clash with his old BBL team, the Sydney Thunder, at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon aftre being cleared by the BBL Technical Committee to join the Heat as an International Replacement Player.

The right-arm quick, who has a distinctive slinging action, played four games for the Thunder in BBL|13, taking eight wickets at 16.38.

He has since played 10 T20 Internationals and a One Day International for Pakistan.

Khan, who is captained by Afridi at the Lahore Qalanders in the Pakistan Super League, has recently been playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament where he took a hat-trick in his first game of the competition.

As well as playing in the PSL and BBL, Khan has experience in The Hundred in the UK where he played for the Manchester Originals.

The Heat take on the Sydney Sixers tonight at Coffs Harbour in a crucial clash, with a top four spot up for grabs as the BBL closes in on the Finals.

Brisbane Heat coach Johan Botha said the addition of Khan would add depth to the team’s bowling strikepower and experience.

“He’s a genuine wicket-taker up front but he can also control an over with his variations and pace,’’ he said.

“We know he can complement our attack nicely and give us some additional options in the key bowling periods in the game.

“Zaman was a handful for batting line-ups when he first came on the scene but he has really evolved his game to offer plenty of options with the ball.”

