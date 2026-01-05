Pakistan T20 squad players arrive in Colombo for Sri Lanka T20 series

The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Colombo for the T20 series against Sri Lanka. The first match is set for January 7, with the final match on January 11

COLOMOBO (Dunya News) – Players of the national cricket team have arrived in Colombo for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka.

The players in the first group are Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wasim Junior, and Salman Mirza.

Along with them, the team's head coach Mike Hesson, bowling coach Ashley Noffke, fielding coach, and other support staff have also arrived.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the remaining players and support staff will depart from Lahore for Colombo on the afternoon of January 5.



The national team will take part in intensive practice sessions in Colombo as they prepare for the series.

The Pakistan team will face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, with the first match scheduled for January 7, followed by the second on January 9. The third and final T20I will be played on January 11.

