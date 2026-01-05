England all out for 384 after Root ton in fifth Ashes Test

SYDNEY (Reuters) – England were dismissed for 384 in their first innings to bring up tea on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Joe Root hit his second century of the series and had made 160 when he was finally caught and bowled by Michael Neser (4-60).

It was Root's 41st Test hundred but only second in Australia after his century in the second Test in Brisbane.

England resumed on 211-3 at a sun-bathed SCG with no sign of the stormy weather that washed out the final session on day one.

Harry Brook took a late stab at a Scott Boland delivery to depart early for 84.

Ben Stokes followed soon afterwards, caught behind without scoring, when a DRS review revealed the slightest of touches on the England skipper's bat from a Mitchell Starc delivery.

Jamie Smith, who was called back to the crease for a no ball after lamely chipping the ball to a fielder on 22, holed out for 46 off Marnus Labuschagne's occasional bowling just before lunch.

Will Jacks did not look entirely comfortable against the second new ball but put on 52 for the seventh wicket with Root before edging Neser to the gully for 27.

Brydon Carse faced six balls and managed one run before he edged a Cameron Green delivery behind, and Neser quickly removed Root and Josh Tongue to end the innings.

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.