Bangladesh pull out of T20 World Cup fixtures in India

According to BCB, the decision was taken following strong action over the issue of releasing a fast bowler from the IPL.

(Dunya News) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that it will not send its team to India for the T20 World Cup.

According to an official statement issued by the BCB, an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors was held this afternoon to review developments related to the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The statement said that the meeting reviewed in detail the situation that emerged over the past 24 hours, after which the Board of Governors decided that the Bangladesh national team would not travel to India.

The board added that the ICC has been formally informed of this decision, and the BCB is awaiting a response from the ICC, hoping it will consider the situation and reply at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s sports adviser also announced that the country will not tour India to play the World Cup, confirming that the Bangladesh Cricket Board made this decision today.

He said the decision was welcomed, as it was taken in the context of what he described as the aggressive and sectarian policies of the Indian Cricket Board.

Tensions between the Indian and Bangladeshi cricket boards escalated after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from the IPL under pressure from Indian extremists.

According to sources, the BCB will request that its World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka. Bangladesh’s matches in the ICC T20 World Cup are currently scheduled to take place in India, with three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Squad announcement

Bangladesh has announced its squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Liton Kumar Das will lead the team, while Saif Hassan has been appointed vice-captain. Bangladesh is grouped with England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy.

Bangladesh’s first match is scheduled for February 7 against West Indies in Kolkata.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s national team will also not travel to India and will play its matches in Sri Lanka instead.

