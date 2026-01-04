Pakistan squad flies to Sri Lanka for T20I series

The Pakistan team will face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, with the first match scheduled for January 7.

(Web Desk) – Pakistan national cricket team has departed for Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming three-match T20 International series, scheduled to start later this week.

According to sources, players Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, and Naseem Shah are set to depart for Sri Lanka today, while the remaining members of the squad will travel from Lahore to Colombo on Tuesday. The team is expected to assemble in Colombo ahead of the opening fixture.

Players who were taking part in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have already returned to Pakistan, while the foreign coaching and support staff will travel directly to Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan, who recently featured in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), will join the squad in Sri Lanka after flying in from Australia.

The Pakistan team will face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, with the first match scheduled for January 7, followed by the second on January 9. The third and final T20I will be played on January 11.

