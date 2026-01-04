Bondi shooting heroes honoured at Sydney Ashes Test

The ceremony took place ahead of the England–Australia clash, with players, officials and spectators uniting in solidarity with the victims.

(Web Desk) - England and Australia’s cricket teams honoured at the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday emergency service personnel and members of the public who responded during a mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

The ceremony took place ahead of the England–Australia clash, with players, officials and spectators uniting in solidarity with the victims and those who helped save lives during the tragic event.

As a mark of respect, a message appeared on the big screen at the SCG reading, “We stand together in this difficult time.” Fans rose to their feet to applaud the heroes, who were then presented with a guard of honour inside the stadium.

The guard of honour included ICU paramedics, doctors, local police officers and security personnel who responded bravely during the incident. Players from both England and Australia were also present during the tribute.

Among those honoured was Ahmed Al-Hamad, who helped save dozens of lives during the shooting. He was joined by 14-year-old Chaya Danden, who was injured after being shot in the leg while attempting to rescue two children. Their courage was widely praised by the crowd and officials alike.

Australian cricketers, including Usman Khawaja, met Ahmed Al-Hamad on the sidelines and commended his bravery and selflessness. Spectators also expressed their gratitude with sustained applause, creating an emotional atmosphere at the ground.

Following the national anthems, the New South Wales Minister for Sport and the Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia personally met the heroes to thank them for their extraordinary actions.

It is worth recalling that the tragic shooting incident occurred on December 14 at a Sydney beach, resulting in the deaths of 15 people.

