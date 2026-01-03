Namibia names squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Namibia announces its 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus.

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Namibia Cricket has unveiled its 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus will lead the team, marking his fourth consecutive T20 World Cup as captain.

Our FNB Eagles are locked in for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, hosted in India & Sri Lanka.



Wishing the team and management the best as they fly the Namibian flag on the global stage.



Fans, get ready!



— Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) January 3, 2026

Most of Namibia’s squad remains unchanged from the 2024 T20 World Cup, with nine players retained from the previous campaign. New additions include Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Lorenz Stenkamp, J.C. Balt, W.P. Myburgh, and Max Hayngo.

Group Stage clash

Namibia has been drawn in Group A, set to face the Netherlands, India, the United States, and Pakistan. The team will open its campaign on 10 February in Delhi against the Netherlands.

Namibia squad

The full squad includes: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, J.J. Smit, Yang Frylinck, Lorenz Stenkamp, Milan Krüger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Bressel, Ben Shikongo, J.C. Balt, Dylan Leitcher, W.P. Myburgh, and Max Hayngo.