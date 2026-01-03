Naqvi visits high performance centre in Karachi, motivates women cricketers

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Karachi's Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center, interacting with women cricketers. He emphasized hard work, fitness, and commitment for success in training.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center in Karachi, where he observed and interacted with the women cricketers at their training camp.

Naqvi also met the coaches and players, providing valuable encouragement to the 36 female players currently undergoing intense training. During his visit, he stressed the importance of providing the players with nutritious meals and ensuring they have access to the best facilities.

"You have excellent coaches guiding you; now, it's all about hard work and commitment in your training," Naqvi told the players, urging them to keep fighting with passion and determination on every occasion. He also emphasized that a fit player stands out in the field, highlighting the importance of physical strength, stamina, and practical training.

The camp's daily schedule begins at 6 am, with physical training, gym sessions, and various exercises conducted throughout the day until 6 pm.

Players also undergo fielding, bowling, and batting practices, with scenario-based matches being held to enhance their skills.

Notable figures including Wahab Riaz, Abdul Rehman, Imran Farhat, Manager Aisha Jaleel, and other coaches were present during the visit.

