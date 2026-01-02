Pakistan Cricket Team to tour Bangladesh for ODI and Test series in 2026

Bangladesh will host Pakistan’s men’s cricket team in March for ODIs and May for Tests as part of a packed 2026 home season.

DHAKA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Men’s cricket team is set to tour Bangladesh in 2026, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announcing a detailed itinerary for the series.

The tour will take place in two phases: a three-match ODI series in March, followed by a two-Test series in May as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

ODI series

The three ODIs will be played from 12 to 16 March, immediately after the T20I World Cup 2026. This will mark the opening of Bangladesh’s international home season, giving fans the chance to witness top-level cricket on home soil. Exact venues for the matches will be revealed later.

Test series

Pakistan will return in May for a two-Test series, beginning with the first Test on 8 May and the second Test on 16 May. Both matches will contribute points towards the ICC World Test Championship, underlining their importance in the global rankings.

Full home season

The BCB has announced a packed 2026 international calendar. Bangladesh will host four Tests, 12 ODIs, and nine T20Is throughout the year. Following Pakistan’s tours, New Zealand is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is across April and May.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in final T20I to avoid series whitewash

Australia will visit in June, while India is expected in August and September, each playing three ODIs and three T20Is. The season will wrap up in October and November with a two-Test series against the West Indies, also part of the WTC.

Other fixtures

Ahead of the West Indies series, Bangladesh will host a three-day warm-up match from 22 to 24 October. The first Test against the West Indies will run from 28 October to 1 November, followed by the second Test from 5 to 9 November. Additionally, the Sri Lanka A team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in May for two four-day matches and three one-day games.

“The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home,” the BCB said in a statement.