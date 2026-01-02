South Africa name 15-man squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup

South Africa have announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with Aiden Markram as captain and Kagiso Rabada returning from injury.

JOHANNESBURG (Web Desk) – South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be played in February in India and Sri Lanka.

The selection features a mix of experience and fresh faces, with Aiden Markram confirmed as captain for the global tournament.

The South African Men’s selection panel has announced the 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from 07 February - 08 March.



T20 International (T20I) captain Aiden Markram will lead the side, which…

The Proteas will be led by Markram throughout the competition, which begins on 7 February. His leadership group includes senior figures such as Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Keshav Maharaj, while the squad also reflects South Africa’s continued focus on pace and all-round depth.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been recalled after recovering from injury that kept him out of action for nearly 10 weeks. His return strengthens South Africa’s pace attack, which also includes Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, offering a variety of speed and bounce options across conditions.

One notable omission is Tristan Stubbs, a regular member of the T20 side, who has not been included in the World Cup squad. In contrast, the selectors have handed opportunities to several emerging players, underlining a willingness to blend youth with established performers.

Seven players in the squad are set to feature in a T20 World Cup for the first time.

South Africa have been placed in Group D for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

South Africa squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde, Donovan Ferreira.