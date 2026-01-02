Pakistan U19 cruise past Afghanistan by 133 runs in tri-nation series clash

Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 133 runs in the 5th ODI of the tri-nation series after posting 258 and bowling out their rivals for 105.

HARARE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Under-19 produced a commanding all-round display to defeat Afghanistan Under-19 by 133 runs in the fifth ODI of the ongoing tri-nation series in Zimbabwe.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan compiled 258 for nine in their allotted 50 overs before dismissing Afghanistan for 105 in 30.2 overs.

The result further strengthened Pakistan’s campaign in the tri-series, following their narrow one-wicket victory over Afghanistan earlier in the competition. Afghanistan, meanwhile, were left with work to do after another disciplined performance from the Asian champions.

Pakistan’s innings was built around a fluent half-century from Sameer Minhas, who top-scored with 58 off 49 balls, striking four boundaries and a six. Ali Hassan Baloch provided early impetus with a brisk 32 from 21 deliveries, while Usman Khan added stability in the middle order with 43 from 45 balls.

Further contributions came from Ahmad Hussain (25), Farhan Yousaf (21) and Momin Qamar (22), ensuring Pakistan maintained a healthy scoring rate despite wickets falling at regular intervals. Pakistan were also boosted by extras, which added valuable runs to the total.

Afghanistan’s bowling attack shared the wickets, with Salam Khan leading the effort by claiming 2 for 48 from 10 overs. Zaitullah Shaheen also picked up two wickets, conceding 50 runs from his eight-over spell. Wahidullah Zadran was economical, returning figures of 1 for 39 from 10 overs, while Nooristani Omarzai, Khatir Stanikzai and Uzairullah Niazai claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, Afghanistan Under-19 were bowled out for 105 in 30.2 overs, failing to build sustained partnerships against a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack.

Osman Sadat was dismissed for nine, caught by Hamza Zahoor off Umar Zaib, while Khalid Ahmadzai fell soon after for 15, bowled by the same bowler. Afghanistan’s innings suffered another blow when Faisal Shinozada was run out for 20 following sharp fielding from Ahmed Hussain.

Captain Mahboob Khan endured a difficult stay at the crease and was dismissed without scoring, caught by Ahmed Hussain off Umar Zaib, as Pakistan tightened their grip on the contest. Uzairullah Niazai was also removed by Umar Zaib, further denting Afghanistan’s hopes of recovery.

Middle-order resistance came from Azizullah Miakhil, who top-scored with 29, but his effort was cut short when he was trapped lbw by Momin Qamar. Khatir Stanikzai contributed 18 before being caught by Hamza Zahoor off Ahmed Hussain, while Nooristani Omarzai scored 12 before edging to Usman Khan off Momin Qamar.

Lower down the order, Zaitullah Shaheen was dismissed lbw by Ahmed Hussain, and Salam Khan fell lbw to Umar Zaib. Wahidullah Zadran remained not out, but Afghanistan were unable to push the total beyond 105, despite extras contributing nine runs.

Pakistan’s bowling performance was led by Umar Zaib, who registered impressive figures of 5 for 31 from seven overs.

Ahmad Hussain delivered a highly economical spell, taking 2 for 1 from two overs, while Abdul Subhan and Momin Qamar chipped in with two wickets each to complete a comprehensive victory.

The match was played in clear conditions, with no rain interruptions following earlier washouts in the tri-series. With Zimbabwe already through to the final on four points from three matches, Pakistan’s emphatic win kept them firmly in contention as the competition continued.