Pakistan to take on Afghanistan in fifth match of U19 Tri-Series

Pakistan U19 will face Afghanistan in the 5th match of the Tri-Series in Harare today. In their last encounter, Hamza Zahoor’s 68* led Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket win.

HARARE (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the fifth match of Under-19 Tri-Series in Harare today (Friday).

The match will start at 12:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

In previous encounter, Hamza Zahoor’s unbeaten half-century helped Pakistan U19 register a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Saturday.

Chasing 227 to win, Pakistan U19 achieved the target with three balls to spare, courtesy a match-winning knock of 68 not out from 51 balls by Hamza, who held his nerve in a tense finish.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Afghanistan U19 posted 226 all out in their allotted 50 overs. Osman Sadat top-scored for Afghanistan with a patient 75 off 106 balls, which included four fours and a six while Mahboob Khan contributed 49.

For Pakistan, Usman Khan grabbed four wickets for 37 runs, while Mohammad Sayyam and Daniyal Ali Khan bagged two wickets apiece to restrict Afghanistan to a manageable total.

Pakistan’s chase got off to a shaky start as they lost early wickets. Captain Farhan Yousaf anchored the innings with a solid 65 off 78 balls, striking six fours and two sixes, before falling in the 31st over with the score on 131.

With wickets tumbling at regular intervals, the responsibility fell on Hamza, who counter-attacked with confidence and maturity and struck eight fours and one six in the process. He found support from Daniyal Ali Khan (8, 13b, 1x4) and Sayyam (7, 21b) in brief stands, but Pakistan were left nine wickets down at 201.

Right-handed batter Hamza then added a crucial unbroken 29-run partnership for the last wicket with Niqab Shafiq, who scored one not out to steer Pakistan home in a thrilling finish and seal a memorable one-wicket win.

