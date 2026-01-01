PCB chief seeks final design for Islamabad cricket stadium

Naqvi orders final design of Islamabad cricket stadium within ten days, reviews CDA projects, and approves smart underpass, Safe City expansion, and urban development plans.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has sought the final design for a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Islamabad.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Naqvi, who is also federal interior minister, at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters, where progress on several public welfare projects was reviewed.

Officials briefed the participants of the meeting that a modern cricket stadium would be constructed in Islamabad, upon which he directed authorities to present the final design within 10 days.

The meeting also decided to allocate a designated area for a national park, expand the scope of the Safe City Project in Islamabad on modern lines, and construct a “smart underpass” at Kashmir Chowk to improve traffic flow.

It was further decided to hire the services of renowned companies for the construction of a five-star hotel in the federal capital, form a special team for solid waste management services, and allocate land for the headquarters of law enforcement agencies.

Mohsin Naqvi also sought the final design of the smart underpass within 10 days and details of long-vacant commercial plots in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the anti-encroachment operation in Islamabad would continue with full force and that retrieved land would be put to the best use in the public interest.

Meanwhile, various proposals are under consideration for the construction of a new convention centre in the federal capital, along with plans to allocate land for the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary, Rangers, and Islamabad Traffic Police.