Root in Ponting territory with 41st Test century at 5th Ashes Test

Joe Root's latest exploits drew him level with Ponting to be third on the all-time century-making list behind only Tendulkar (51) and South African Jacques Kallis (45).

SYDNEY (AFP) – Master batsman Joe Root scored his second century of the Ashes series Monday to move to 41 overall and draw level in third place with Australian great Ricky Ponting on the all-time list.

The prolific England star brought up three figures with two off Michael Neser after a composed innings at the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney.

The 35-year-old, who is second on the all-time run-scoring tally behind only Indian great Sachin Tendulkar, clobbered 11 fours in the 146-ball knock.

His brilliance helped steer England to 272-5 midway through the morning session on day two, with Root resuming on 72.

It was his second ton of the series, and first with a red ball, after his majestic unbeaten 138 in the day-night Test at Brisbane snapped a three-figure drought in Australia over three previous Ashes tours.

Root, who made his Test debut in 2012, is playing in his 163rd Test.

