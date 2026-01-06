Naseem Shah fined for Code of Conduct breach in ILT20 Season 4

Naseem Shah was fined 10% of his match fee for using language/gestures provoking aggression in the ILT20 Final. Hemang Badani and David Willey were fined for breaches in earlier matches.

(Web Desk) - Desert Vipers pacer Naseem Shah has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct following the DP World ILT20 Season 4 Final against MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on 4 January.

Shah was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the use of language, actions or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following their dismissal. The sanction was imposed by Match Referee Simon Taufel.

In another case this season, Dubai Capitals’ head coach Hemang Badani has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct following his side’s Eliminator against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai on 1 January 2026. He joined all-rounder David Willey, who was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Badani was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game. Meanwhile, Willey was found to have breached Article 2.8 (G) of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match. The sanctions were imposed by Match Referee Simon Taufel.