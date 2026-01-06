Pakistan's Sameer Minhas becomes fastest centurion in U19 cricket history

Pakistan Under-19 opener Sameer Minhas became the fastest centurion in youth ODI cricket with a 42-ball century against Zimbabwe.

The record-breaking innings took place during the final of the Under-19 Tri-Series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old opener reached his century in just 42 balls, breaking the previous record held by India’s Vibhav Suryavanshi, who had achieved the milestone in 52 balls against England last July. Sameer Minhas completed the feat ten balls faster, setting a new global benchmark in youth cricket.

Player of the Series: Sameer Minhas



360 runs in 5 matches | TWO | ONE 5️⃣0️⃣ | 4️⃣7️⃣ FOURS & SIXES

In the final, Minhas played a highly aggressive innings, scoring 114 runs off 51 balls, including 17 boundaries and five sixes. His outstanding performance helped Pakistan Under-19 chase down Zimbabwe’s target of 159 runs with ease, losing only one wicket in the process.

Thanks to Sameer Minhas’s extraordinary innings, Pakistan Under-19 claimed the Tri-Series title.