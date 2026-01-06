Pakistan U19 clinch tri-nation series title with dominant win over Zimbabwe

Pakistan U19 defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in Harare to win the U19 ODI Tri-Nation Series, with Sameer Minhas starring in the final.

HARARE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Under-19 capped a dominant campaign by defeating hosts Zimbabwe by nine wickets to win the U19 ODI Tri-Nation Series in Harare on Tuesday.

The final, played at the Old Hararians, saw Pakistan chase down a modest target with ease, underlining their strong preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup.

Pure dominance! Sameer Minhas’ record-breaking powers Pakistan U19 to the tri-series final win in just 16.2 overs #ZIMvPAK | #PakistanFutureStars pic.twitter.com/RGBj9QMRX3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 6, 2026

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to field, a decision that paid immediate dividends as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 158 in 44.4 overs. The hosts struggled to build partnerships, with seven batters failing to reach double figures. Michael Blignaut top-scored for Zimbabwe with a fighting 60, while Tetenda Chemugoro remained unbeaten on 28. Benny Zuze contributed 16 and Leroy Chivora added 15, but the innings never gathered momentum.

Pakistan’s bowling attack shared the spoils effectively. Umar Zaib led the charge with four wickets, maintaining pressure through disciplined spells. Abdul Subhan claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Sayyam, Daniyal Ali Khan and Ahmed Hussain picked up one apiece to keep Zimbabwe in check.

In response, Pakistan produced a commanding batting display, reaching the target in just 16.2 overs for the loss of one wicket. Sameer Minhas was the standout performer, smashing a superb 114 off a rapid knock that featured 17 fours and five sixes. Mohammad Shayan provided solid support with 38 runs, ensuring there were no late hiccups in the chase.

The title win capped an impressive run for Pakistan, who finished the group stage at the top of the standings with six points from four matches. Both of their league fixtures against Zimbabwe were washed out after the first innings, while Zimbabwe progressed to the final with five points. Afghanistan ended the tournament in third place with one point.

The 50-over tri-series, featuring Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, was organised as a preparatory event for the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, set to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from 15 January to 6 February. Pakistan entered the tournament fresh from their ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup triumph in Dubai, where they defeated India by 191 runs in the final last month.

Sameer Minhas also finished as Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in the tri-series, amassing 246 runs from four matches at an average of 61.50, including a century and a half-century. Usman Khan was another consistent contributor, scoring 225 runs at an average of 56.25. In the bowling department, Umar Zaib claimed five wickets from three matches, while leg-spinner Usman picked up four.

Pakistan will now turn their focus to the U19 World Cup, beginning their campaign against England on 16 January at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.