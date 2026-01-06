Pakistan, Sri Lanka unveil T20I series trophy ahead of crucial World Cup warm-up

Pakistan and Sri Lanka unveil the T20I series trophy in Dambulla as the three-match contest begins ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in February.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – The trophy for the upcoming Pakistan versus Sri Lanka T20 International series has been unveiled in Dambulla, setting the stage for a three-match contest that carries significant importance ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka jointly revealed the trophy during a brief ceremony attended by team officials and media representatives.

The bilateral series will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on 7, 9 and 11 January, with each match scheduled to begin at 7pm local time. The fixtures form a key part of Pakistan’s build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March.

Speaking at the trophy unveiling, Salman Ali Agha highlighted the importance of playing competitive cricket in Sri Lankan conditions before the global tournament. He said the series offers Pakistan a valuable chance to adapt to local pitches and weather, especially as all of Pakistan’s World Cup matches are slated to be played in Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan captain described the tour as an ideal opportunity to refine combinations and assess squad balance, noting that exposure to match situations in similar conditions would aid preparations for the marquee event. He added that the series would also be used to test emerging players alongside established internationals.

Salman paid tribute to senior players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan, calling them megastars whose contributions to Pakistan cricket remain invaluable. While the trio are not part of the current squad, he stressed that their experience and performances continue to set benchmarks for the team.

The captain confirmed that the team management intends to give opportunities to players considered future prospects, allowing them to demonstrate their abilities at international level. He expressed confidence that those coming through the domestic circuit and franchise leagues would rise to the challenge.

Salman singled out wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay as a promising talent, praising his batting credentials and effectiveness behind the stumps. He said the team hoped Nafay would replicate his domestic form during the series, adding depth to Pakistan’s options in the shorter format.

Providing updates on player fitness, Salman said Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and is expected to regain full fitness before the World Cup. He also confirmed that Shadab Khan has returned strongly after a lengthy injury layoff and impressed with his performances in the Big Bash League.

Salman acknowledged that managing multiple spin-bowling all-rounders in the squad presents a selection challenge, but said the team was prepared to strike the right balance based on conditions and match requirements.

Pakistan enter the series under Salman’s leadership after a successful 2025, during which they won two tri-nation tournaments and bilateral T20I series against Bangladesh, West Indies and South Africa. The upcoming matches are also expected to play a role in finalising Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the World Cup.

Recent head-to-head results suggest closely fought contests, with Pakistan winning three of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka. These victories include a knockout win at the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai and a tri-series final in Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan squad for the series features a blend of experience and emerging talent, including several players who have returned from strong performances in international T20 leagues. The selection committee is expected to closely monitor individual displays as competition for World Cup places intensifies.

Pakistan T20I squad vs Sri Lanka:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq