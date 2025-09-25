ICC bars India captain Suryakumar Yadav from making political remarks

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has barred Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav from making political statements in future.

The directive followed remarks he made after India’s opening Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan, which led the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to file an official complaint.

The ICC summoned Yadav to appear before its officials after reviewing the complaint. During the proceedings, he was instructed to refrain from any form of political commentary both on and off the field. According to the ICC, the Indian captain is now strictly prohibited from making political statements during matches.

India's captain again declines handshake with Pakistan skipper at Asia Cup

Following the victory, Yadav had said he wanted to dedicate the win to the families of the victims of the Pahlgam terror attack. The Indian skipper further said he also wanted to “dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery”.

“Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”

The PCB termed the Suryakumar’s remarks “political”.

Meanwhile, in response to a request from India, the ICC has also summoned Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan to its headquarters tomorrow. The details of the summons have not yet been disclosed, but the players are expected to present themselves for questioning.