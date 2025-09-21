India's captain again declines handshake with Pakistan skipper at Asia Cup

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The much-anticipated Asia Cup Super Four clash between Pakistan and India once again witnessed an awkward moment, as the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refrained from shaking hands with the Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha after the toss.

Instead, he immediately proceeded towards the official post-toss discussion, sparking fresh criticism over a breach of sportsmanship.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. During the group stage meeting earlier in the tournament, the two captains did not shake hands at the toss, and the Indian team later avoided handshakes at the end of the match as well.

Following that episode, it emerged that match referee Andy Pycroft had already informed Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha that there would be no handshake between the skippers. The revelation prompted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to raise a strong objection, insisting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) intervene. The PCB even cautioned that if the matter was not addressed, Pakistan would consider withdrawing from the Asia Cup.

In response to the PCB’s protest, Pycroft issued an apology over the earlier controversy. However, the continuation of the same gesture in today’s high-voltage fixture has once again brought the spotlight back on the lack of customary courtesies between the arch-rivals.

Notably, Andy Pycroft was again the referee for the latest Pakistan-India match, intensifying scrutiny of the recurring handshake snub during one of the tournament’s most-watched encounters.