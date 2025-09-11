Bangladesh cruise to seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Bangladesh on Thursday registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Hong Kong in the third match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Tigers chased down the 144-run target with ease, reaching 147 for 3 in the 18th over.

Captain Liton Das led from the front with a fluent 59, setting the tone for the chase. Towhid Hridoy played a steady hand with an unbeaten 34, while Parvez Hossain (19) and Tanzid Hasan (14) made useful contributions at the top. The chase never looked in doubt, as Bangladesh kept the required run rate under control throughout.

Hong Kong’s innings

Put in to bat first after Bangladesh won the toss, Hong Kong managed 143 for 7 in their 20 overs. Opener Nizakat Khan top-scored with 42 runs, while Zeeshan Ali chipped in with 30 and Yasim Murtaza added 28. However, none of the middle-order batters could build on the foundation, leaving Hong Kong short of a defendable total.

Bangladesh’s bowlers were on point, with Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picking up two wickets each to keep the Hong Kong innings in check.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

The defeat marks Hong Kong’s second consecutive loss in the tournament, following their heavy 94-run defeat to Afghanistan in their opening group game.

Afghanistan thrash Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener

In contrast, Bangladesh came into the competition on the back of three successive T20I series wins, and their strong start here underlines their confidence.

Notably, Bangladesh had previously suffered a shock loss to Hong Kong in the 2014 T20 World Cup, but the current encounter proved one-sided, with only two members from that historic upset still present in the Hong Kong squad.