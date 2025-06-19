Captain Gill to bat at number four as India look to fill Kohli void

Gill will drop down one spot in the order to take Virat Kohli's old position at number four

Thu, 19 Jun 2025 15:31:24 PKT

(Reuters) - India's new test captain Shubman Gill will drop down one spot in the order to take Virat Kohli's old position at number four, vice skipper Rishabh Pant said on Wednesday ahead of their series opener against England.

Kohli, who scored 9,230 runs in tests including 30 centuries, followed former captain Rohit Sharma into retirement from the format last month.

India named Gill as their new test captain in May, picking the 25-year-old batter over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

"I think Shubman is going to bat at number four and I'm going to stick to number five as of now," Pant told reporters.

"And (the) rest, we are going to keep on discussing about that.

"Obviously, it's a new start for us, big people have left. Yes, there will be a gap, but at the same time, it's an opportunity for us to build a new culture from here or take a culture forward from there, just adding to it."

Pant said his friendship with Gill will help them tackle the leadership responsibilities, with their first big challenge coming up on Friday when the first test kicks off at Leeds.

"If you're good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field. It's much better for cricket always, and that is something I've always believed in," he said.

"Me and him, we get along really well together. We keep on having conversations, and the kind of comfort zone we have with each other, I think that is really going to be special for us."