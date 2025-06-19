South Africans welcome home Test champions the Proteas

Temba Bavuma captained the Proteas to a five-wicket triumph over long-time rivals Australia.

JOHANNESBURG (AFP) – Several thousand supporters were at the main airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday to welcome home World Test Championship winners South Africa.

Temba Bavuma captained the Proteas to a five-wicket triumph over long-time rivals Australia at Lord's last Saturday to end a 27-year major trophy drought.

He and coach Shukri Conrad were the first to greet cheering supporters, with both holding the Mace they received for being crowned champions.

Each player then carried a bouquet of flowers while shaking hands with some supporters, hugging others and signing autographs.

Opening batter Aiden Markram recovered from a first-innings duck to hit 136 in the second innings and pave the way for a victory in London with a day and a half to spare.

Paceman Kagiso Rabada took nine wickets in the final to be another key figure as South Africa triumphed for the first time since lifting the 1998 ICC Knockout Trophy (now Champions Trophy).

Among those who greeted the team on a cool, sunny winter morning in the South African commercial capital were accountant Brian Gabela and receptionist Mandy Tshabalala.

Gabela, 35, said: "I had to be here and welcome the boys home. They have suffered so many heartbreaks during the past two decades. Now we are champions of the world.

"I was pessimistic when we trailed by 74 runs after the first innings, but a magnificent second knock from Aiden Markram turned the tide."

ZIMBABWE NEXT

Tshabalala, 37, travelled to the airport with her son, Monthati, and admitted she was also worried after Australia built a first-innings advantage.

"I have been supporting the Proteas since I was a child and it has been sad seeing them come so close so often without bringing home a trophy.

"Apart from his studies, my high school son spends many hours each week keeping up to date with the Proteas. His favourite cricketer is Kagiso (Rabada)."

The triumphant team and coaches will hold a press conference at the Johannesburg headquarters of Cricket South Africa later on Wednesday.

South Africa are next be in action on June 28 when they face northern neighbours Zimbabwe in the first of two Tests in Bulawayo.

Bavuma will lead the team, but Markram and Rabada are being rested. Among five uncapped players called up are Titans duo Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Lesego Senokwane.

Pretorius, 19, made a huge impression in a recent domestic four-day competition, striking three centuries in five appearances and averaging 72.66.

Senokwane also impressed with the bat in the competition, hitting 559 runs, including two centuries.

Both players have been chosen after recently making their debuts for South Africa A against the West Indies A.

After the Tests, South Africa will play Zimbabwe and New Zealand in a seven-match Twenty20 tournament in Harare.

Test squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf

