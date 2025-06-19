Bangladesh tighten grip on first Sri Lanka Test

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh tighten grip on first Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh continued their dominance over Sri Lanka on the second day of the first test Wednesday.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 01:09:03 PKT

GALLE (Sri Lanka) (AFP) – Bangladesh continued their dominance over Sri Lanka on the second day of the first test Wednesday, finishing at a commanding 484 for nine -- despite a few late breakthroughs by the hosts.

The Tigers resumed on 292 for three overnight and turned the screws on a batting-friendly wicket, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto extending their record-breaking partnership.

The 264-run partnership finally ended when Shanto fell for 148, deceived in the air as he attempted to drive one.

Shanto's fluent innings was peppered with 15 boundaries and a six.

Mushfiqur kept going with wicketkeeper Litton Das before finally falling for 163, a marathon knock that spanned nearly nine hours and 350 balls.

Das piled on further misery for Sri Lanka with a brisk 90 off 123 deliveries, cashing in on tired bowlers and some loose fielding.

He was particularly severe on the spinners, using his feet to good effect to lift the ball cleanly over the in-field.

But he also survived some anxious moments.

Pathum Nissanka grassed a sitter at short mid-wicket when he had just 14 to his name.

Moments earlier, he had survived a run-out stemming from a mix-up.

He eventually perished attempting a reverse sweep off debutant Tharindu Ratnayake, gloving it to Kusal Mendis behind the stumps.

Bangladesh batting coach Mohammad Salahuddin said it was a "very good effort by the batsmen".

"We were very impressed with the way Mushfiqur Rahim went about things. He had not scored a big one in a while but we knew it was just a matter of time before he scored a big one," Salahuddin said.

"They (batsmen) showed character and we have almost scored 500 runs now. I hope our bowlers will be able to create opportunities bowling to attacking fields as we have got the runs on the board now. It will be an interesting day three."

Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake said it was one of the "flattest wickets we have seen in Galle".

"It was a tough wicket to bowl on but I thought we did a decent job," Rathnayake said.

"When they were building the pressure and taking the attack on to us, it was important to stay calm and show character. I thought after tea we came back stronger to claim five wickets."

With rain interrupting play shortly after lunch, only 61 overs could be bowled on day two.

A persistent drizzle forced an early tea and fading light ended proceedings prematurely.

Play will resume fifteen minutes early on Thursday to compensate for the lost time.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 484-9 (Mushfiqur Rahim 163, Najmul Hossain Shanto 148)

Toss: Bangladesh

