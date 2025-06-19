Mushfiqur Rahim breaks Younis Khan's record with Galle masterclass

Cricket Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim breaks Younis Khan's record with Galle masterclass

He became the oldest non-opener to score a Test century

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 11:53:49 PKT

GALLE (Web Desk) - Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the oldest non-opener to score a Test century, surpassing Pakistan legend Younis Khan’s long-standing record during the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

Rahim, aged 37 years and 228 days, brought up his 12th Test hundred, eclipsing Younis’ record set in 2015 when he scored a century at 37 years and 216 days.

The gritty right-hander also overtook Mohammad Ashraful to become Bangladesh’s highest run-scorer in Tests on Sri Lankan soil.

New world record for most runs without bowling

Rahim’s epic knock of 163 off 350 balls not only anchored Bangladesh’s innings but also earned him a unique world record:the most international runs (15,502) without bowling a single delivery, surpassing Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (15,461 runs).

Top 5 – Most runs without bowling

1. Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) – 15,502

2. Adam Gilchrist (AUS) – 15,461

3. Quinton de Kock (SA) – 12,654

4. Jos Buttler (ENG) – 11,881

5. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) – 11,581

Bangladesh falter after dominant start

Despite dominating for much of the first two days, Bangladesh’s innings unraveled after a two-hour rain break, ending day two at 484/9. Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed a sublime 148, Litton Das fell short of a deserved ton, dismissed for 90. The collapse began after Litton’s exit, with Bangladesh losing 5 wickets for 61 runs in 20.4 overs.

Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana will resume Bangladesh’s innings on day three, both yet to score.