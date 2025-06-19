Babar Azam exits PCB camp early due to overseas commitment

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam exits PCB camp early due to overseas commitment

Babar left the camp on Thursday after notifying management in advance

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 10:56:55 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has left the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) ongoing skills development camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after just two days of participation, citing a pre-scheduled overseas commitment, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The PCB had launched a 20-day high-performance training camp in Lahore to fine-tune the skills of national cricketers. A total of 47 players are set to train in three different phases, with the first batch comprising 15 players from June 16 to 21.

Babar, who was included in the first phase, left the camp on Thursday after notifying management in advance. PCB officials said the batter’s departure had been pre-approved and was communicated prior to the start of training.

Despite Babar’s absence, the Lahore-based skills camp will proceed with its next two phases:

• Phase 2: June 23–28

• Phase 3: June 30–July 5

The program is part of the PCB’s broader effort to rebuild core skills, improve fitness, and assess emerging talent in preparation for a packed white-ball calendar leading into the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Babar is expected to rejoin the national setup ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which is slated to begin next month.

According to sources, the Pakistan team will land in Dhaka on July 18 for a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The matches are scheduled for July 20, 22, and 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

This short-format series, though outside the Future Tours Programme (FTP), was mutually agreed upon by the PCB and the BCB.