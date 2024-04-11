Babar Azam continues tradition of visiting childhood home on Eid

Star cricketer grew up in Lahore’s Firdous Market but moved to Defence a few years ago

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam continued the tradition of visiting his childhood home on Eid.

The star batsman went straight to his ancestral home in Lahore’s Firdous Market area after offering the Eid prayer.

Babar grew up in Firdous Market, Gulberg but moved to Defence a few years ago.

Taking to Instagram, the skipper of Pakistan cricket team shared memorable moments spent with his childhood friends from the rooftop of his ancestral home.

The iconic cricketer was seen spending some quality time with his brother and childhood friends.

Babar was reappointed the captain of Pakistan cricket team last month.

The star batsman also performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan.

Babar has represented Pakistan in 52 Tests, 117 ODIs and 109 T20Is. Under his leadership, Pakistan won 42 of 71 T20 matches and faced defeat in 23.

The celebrity will now be leading Pakistan in the upcoming five-match T20 series scheduled against New Zealand.