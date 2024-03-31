Babar picked 'unanimously' to lead Pakistan in white-ball cricket again

Sun, 31 Mar 2024 10:54:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Babar Azam was named on Sunday captain of men’s cricket team after almost five months when he relinquished charge due to poor performance of the Green Shirts in world and Asia cups.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announcement, Babar would lead the One-day and Twenty20 squads.

A PCB post on the social media platform X, said: “Babar Azam appointed as white-ball captain.”

The post mentioned that the decision was made following a “unanimous recommendation” from the PCB’s selection committee and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The PCB also shared a video clip from a meeting between Babar and Naqvi.

It may be recalled that Babar stepped down from the team's leadership in November last year, after which the PCB appointed Shaheen Afridi as the T20 captain and Shan Masood as the Test skipper.

Babar has represented Pakistan in 52 Tests, 117 ODIs and 109 T20Is. Under his leadership, Pakistan won 42 of 71 T20 matches and faced defeat in 23.