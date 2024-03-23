Babar Azam shows reverence during visit to Prophet's Mosque in Medina

Star cricketer is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 16:09:32 PKT

MEDINA (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan captain and star cricketer Babar Azam showed great reverence for Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) during his visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Babar Azam is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan.

He left for the sacred land after playing the PSL season 9.

Taking to Instagram, Babar posted a video while performing ablution in the Prophet’s Mosque.

“At the doorsteps of the beloved Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him - The Orphan who adopted the world,” he captioned the post.

A large number of Muslims perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan to seek blessings of Allah Almighty.

A day earlier, he also posted a picture taken in front of the Holy Ka'aba after performing Umrah in Makkah.

It may be noted that several cricketers including Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmad and Imamul Haq are also in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.