Pakistani players including Babar Azam perform Umrah amid Ramazan

Naseem Shah, Iftikhar, Babar and Imam can be seen wearing 'ihram' in a group photo

RIYAD (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam and other players performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan soon after the conclusion of Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9).

All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed shared a group photo on Instagram, showing Naseem Shah, Babar Azam, Imamul Haq wearing “Ihram”.

“ Shukar Alhamdulillah,” Ahmed captioned the photo.

Babar Azam also shared a post on the social media platform. The star batter can be seen posing for a photo in front of holy Kaaba.

“Feeling blessed and spiritually uplifted after performing Umrah. A moment of reflection and peace. Grateful for this journey and praying for the well-being and peace of the entire humanity,” he wrote.

