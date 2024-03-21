Babar Azam, Imamul Haq embark on Umrah journey

They departed from Lahore Airport

LAHORE (Web Desk) – With the start of Ramazan, spirituality level of the faithful peaks. Every Muslim desires to perform Umrah, particularly during the month of fasting because the reward of virtues goes 70 times higher in this month than the other months.

For seeking blessings of Allah during the month of fasting, Pakistan cricket stars Babar Azam and Imamul Haq on Wednesday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

After the conclusion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, accompanied by fellow test cricketer Imamul Haq.

Departing from Lahore Airport, Azam, along with his brother, undertook the Umrah pilgrimage shortly after the PSL season concluded.

During the ninth edition of PSL, Babar Azam's team, Peshawar Zalmi, progressed to the playoff stage.

They were defeated by the Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2. Later, United went on to win the trophy for the third time.