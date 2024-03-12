Babar Azam's Nikah soon, reveals Rizwan

During his stay in India, Babar was reportedly spotted shopping for his wedding attire

Updated On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 00:53:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Star cricketer Babar Azam is gearing up for his wedding, as confirmed by his close friend and teammate, Mohammad Rizwan.

Speculations about Babar’s marriage have been circulating for months, and it seems the big day is approaching.

During his stay in India for the ODI World Cup 2023, Babar was reportedly spotted shopping for his wedding attire, including a Sherwani from India’s renowned designer Sabyasachi.

Sources claim that the Sherwani cost a whopping Rs 7 lakh. Babar Azam is also said to have purchased gold from popular Indian brands.

Rizwan shedding light on their friendship mentioned that he and Babar share a positive bond and often seek each other’s advice on various life matters.

Marriage is the command of Allah, and the relationship between husband and wife is very sacred, he said.

