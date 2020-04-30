ICC Men T20 World Cup America's qualifier to be played from Nov 7

DUBAI (APP): ICC Men’sT20 World Cup Americas’ qualifier will be played from November 7-14, 2021 which is road to the ICC Men’s T20 World-2022 in Australia would continue with seven Americas teams Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Panama and USA.

All the teams would compete for two qualifying spots in the prestigious cricketing event of the world, a release issued by the ICC headquarter in Dubai said here Sunday. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier supported by Dream 11 marks the second and final Americas pathway event for the year, where two spots in the Qualifier A and B will be up for grabs which are due to take place in the first half of 2022.

The Americas Qualifier will be played November 7-12, 2021 in Antigua in partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association.

Coverage of the event will be produced by CricClubs, who will use their live streaming expertise to make each match available to view live on FanCode in the Indian sub-continent and on ICC.tv in the rest of the world.

In total, there will be 21 Men’s T20 Internationals live streamed during the event which will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Coolidge Cricket Ground. Bermuda come into the event as the top team on the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings at 29, closely followed by the United States in 33.

Belize captain, Kenton Young said: “It’s every sports player’s dream to play in a World Cup and represent their country.

From a baby playing with a tennis ball in yard cricket. For me personally it would mean everything if we qualified and got one step closer.” Bermuda captain, Kamau Leverock said: “I love the atmosphere, playing cricket in front of crowds, so it would be a great feeling to qualify from this tournament.

The team we have is great and we have a good chance of making it all the way if we play some good cricket.” Canada captain, Navneet Singh Dhaliwal said: “I am excited for the tournament, cricket is a special thing.

I will be happy if we qualify for the next round, but our ultimate goal is to play in the Men’s T20 World Cup.” Panama captain, Yusuf Ebrahim Akalwaya said: “If we were to qualify for the Global Qualifier I would be overjoyed, it would be a dream come true for my country.”

USA captain, Monank Patel said: “Cricket is a team sport that always give you great life lessons. People have come from different walks of life with different cultures all with the common goal of taking USA Cricket ahead.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Fixtures:

November 7, 2021 – USA v Belize 09h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Bahamas v Canada 09h30 Sir Viv Richards Stadium (SVG); USA v Panama 13h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).



November 8, 2021 – Belize v Canada 09h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Argentina v Bahamas 09h30 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium (SVG); Belize v Panama 13h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); USA v Bermuda 13h30 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium (SVG).



November 9, 2021 – Rest/Reserve



November 10, 2021 – USA v Canada 09h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Belize v Argentina 09h30 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium (SVG); Argentina v Panama 13h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Bermuda v Bahamas 13h30 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium (SVG).



November 11, 2021 – Bermuda v Canada 09h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Belize v Bahamas 09h30 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium (SVG); Bermuda v Panama 13h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); USA v Argentina 13h30 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium (SVG);



November 12 2021 – Rest/Reserve



November 13, 2021 – USA v Bahamas 09h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Belize v Bermuda 09h30 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium (SVG); Bahamas v Panama 13h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Argentina v Canada at 13h30 at Sir Viv Richards Stadium (SVG)



November 14, 2021 – Canada v Panama 09h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Argentina v Bermuda 13h30 at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG)