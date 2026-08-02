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Gold prices drop by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
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Summary Gold prices fell in Pakistan after two days of gains, with the per tola rate dropping by Rs3,700 as international gold prices also declined by $37 per ounce.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday after rising for two consecutive days, in line with a drop in international bullion prices.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs3,700 to Rs426,736, while the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs3,202 to Rs365,857.

Silver prices also moved lower, with the price of per tola silver declining by Rs57 to Rs6,237.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold dropped by $37 per ounce, bringing it down to $4,043 per ounce, contributing to the downward trend in domestic bullion prices.

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