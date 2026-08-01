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FBR beats July revenue target by Rs40bn

FBR beats July revenue target by Rs40bn
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Summary The FBR collected Rs820 billion in net taxes during July 2026, exceeding its target by Rs40 billion, driven by higher customs and federal excise duty collections.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) exceeded its tax collection target for July 2026 by collecting Rs820 billion in net revenue, surpassing the monthly goal by Rs40 billion.

According to FBR documents, the tax collection target for July was set at Rs780 billion, while net collections reached Rs820 billion.

The documents showed that gross tax collections amounted to Rs918 billion during the month. Of this amount, Rs98 billion was refunded to taxpayers under various refund categories, leaving net collections at Rs820 billion.

Under the income tax head, gross collections stood at Rs343 billion. After the payment of Rs35 billion in refunds, net income tax collections amounted to Rs308 billion, falling short of the target of Rs323 billion.

Sales tax collections totalled Rs413 billion during July, while Rs53 billion was paid back in sales tax refunds during the same period.

According to the FBR, collections under the Federal Excise Duty (FED) reached Rs48 billion against the target of Rs47 billion.

Meanwhile, customs duty collections stood at Rs115 billion during July 2026, exceeding the assigned target of Rs105 billion by Rs10 billion.

 

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