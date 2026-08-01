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Pakistan cuts petrol, diesel prices slightly for three days

Pakistan cuts petrol, diesel prices slightly for three days
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Summary The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs0.66 per litre, bringing the new retail price to Rs392.38 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has announced a marginal reduction in the prices of petroleum products, lowering the rates of both petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) for a three-day period beginning August 1.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs0.66 per litre, bringing the new retail price to Rs392.38 per litre.

The price of petrol has also been cut by Rs0.12 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs336.03 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect from August 1 to August 3, the notification said.

Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices raised in fresh fuel price revision

The government said the modest reduction was made after taking into account international oil prices as well as domestic economic and fiscal considerations.

The latest adjustment offers limited relief to consumers amid continued fluctuations in global crude oil markets and ongoing economic pressures.

The latest revision follows the government's regular review of fuel prices, which are determined based on international market trends, the exchange rate and domestic taxation policies.

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