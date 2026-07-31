Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Petrol and diesel prices raised in fresh fuel price revision

Petrol and diesel prices raised in fresh fuel price revision
Updated on

Summary Petrol now costs Rs336.15 per litre across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced another revision in petroleum prices, increasing the rates of both petrol and high-speed diesel, with the new prices taking effect from midnight.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the latest adjustment has been made on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under the government's petroleum pricing mechanism.

The price of Motor Spirit (MS), commonly known as petrol, has been increased by Rs1.09 per litre, taking the new price to Rs336.15 per litre, up from Rs335.06 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs2.42 per litre, with the new rate fixed at Rs393.04 per litre, compared with the previous Rs390.62 per litre.

The Petroleum Division said the revised prices would come into force from 12am and remain applicable until the next review under the government's fuel pricing mechanism.

The latest revision follows an earlier adjustment announced a day ago, when the government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs0.75 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2.24 per litre.

Petroleum product prices in Pakistan are reviewed periodically by the federal government on the basis of OGRA's recommendations, taking into account international oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and applicable taxes and levies.

Browse Topics
Petroleum Prices Business

Related News

EU lays out $11.4 billion for 7 AI gigafactories as it aims to catch up with US and China
US economy grows at a sluggish 1.5% in second-quarter with inflation remaining stubbornly high
Microsoft beats Wall Street expectations with $90B in revenue
IMF unlikely to approve cut in petroleum levy, minister tells NA committee
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls