Petrol and diesel prices raised in fresh fuel price revision

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced another revision in petroleum prices, increasing the rates of both petrol and high-speed diesel, with the new prices taking effect from midnight.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the latest adjustment has been made on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under the government's petroleum pricing mechanism.

The price of Motor Spirit (MS), commonly known as petrol, has been increased by Rs1.09 per litre, taking the new price to Rs336.15 per litre, up from Rs335.06 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs2.42 per litre, with the new rate fixed at Rs393.04 per litre, compared with the previous Rs390.62 per litre.

The Petroleum Division said the revised prices would come into force from 12am and remain applicable until the next review under the government's fuel pricing mechanism.

The latest revision follows an earlier adjustment announced a day ago, when the government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs0.75 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2.24 per litre.

Petroleum product prices in Pakistan are reviewed periodically by the federal government on the basis of OGRA's recommendations, taking into account international oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and applicable taxes and levies.