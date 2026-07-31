PSX regains 176,000-point mark as benchmark index ends higher

KARACHI (Dunya News) -The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) finished the week's final trading session in positive territory on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index reclaiming the 176,000-point threshold after a day of volatile trading.

The market opened on a strong footing, driven by broad-based buying that lifted the index by more than 1,300 points during early trading. At its intraday peak, the benchmark touched 176,920 points, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

However, some profit-taking during the latter half of the session trimmed the day's gains before the market closed.

At the close of trading, the KSE-100 Index settled at 176,094 points, up 546 points from the previous session.

The latest advance reversed part of the previous day's decline, when the benchmark index had ended at 175,547 points.

Market analysts said the recovery above the 176,000-point level highlighted continued investor interest despite intraday volatility, with participants closely monitoring economic indicators and corporate developments for further direction.