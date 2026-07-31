BISP warns of PECA action against 'baseless allegations', political point-scoring

ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has strongly defended its credibility, describing itself as Pakistan's largest social protection initiative and warning that it may initiate legal action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against those making what it called baseless allegations for political purposes.

In a statement issued on Friday, a BISP spokesperson said the programme is widely recognised nationally and internationally as a successful model of social protection due to its transparent operations, efficient service delivery and timely financial assistance to deserving households.

The spokesperson said international delegations and development partners regularly visit Pakistan to study BISP's operational model and best practices, reflecting its global recognition.

Expressing concern over recent criticism, the spokesperson alleged that certain elements were attempting to undermine the programme's reputation for "narrow personal or political interests," calling such actions regrettable and condemnable.

The statement said millions of deserving women and families continue to benefit from BISP, adding that targeting the programme through "baseless allegations" or political point-scoring amounts to a criminal act. It warned that BISP reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings under the PECA Act wherever applicable against those responsible for spreading false claims.

The spokesperson maintained that the programme operates under the highest standards of transparency and accountability, with its financial and administrative affairs subject to regular audits, robust monitoring mechanisms and oversight by international development partners.

The statement further said President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have full confidence in BISP's transparent and effective service delivery system.

According to the spokesperson, the government's use of BISP's beneficiary database during the Ramadan Relief Package, the COVID-19 emergency and flood relief operations demonstrates the confidence reposed in the programme by the country's leadership.

BISP also urged political parties, social stakeholders and the media to avoid exploiting the programme for political purposes, stressing that protecting the credibility of national institutions is a collective responsibility to ensure uninterrupted support for deserving women and their families.