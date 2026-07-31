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Gold prices jump by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices jump by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan
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Summary In the international market, gold prices rose by $30 per ounce to $4,080

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices surged in Pakistan on Friday, with the price of 24-karat gold rising by Rs3,000 per tola, in line with gains in the international market.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold increased to Rs430,436.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also climbed by Rs2,572, reaching Rs369,029.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices rose by $30 per ounce to $4,080, contributing to the increase in domestic bullion rates.
 

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