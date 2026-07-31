Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yaseen endorses high-rise development at Alif Holdings' Real Estate CEOs Conference

LAHORE – Alif Holdings hosted what is believed to be Pakistan's first Real Estate CEOs Conference featuring a serving Provincial Housing Minister in a live industry podcast, bringing together policymakers, leading developers, investors, and business leaders to deliberate on the future of Pakistan's housing and real estate sector.

The conference featured Bilal Yaseen, Punjab's Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering, in a live podcast session moderated by renowned journalist Mansoor Ali Khan. The event was attended by prominent television anchors Waseem Badami and Shahzad Iqbal, alongside senior real estate executives, developers, investors, and representatives from across the industry.

The discussion focused on key issues affecting Pakistan's real estate landscape, including housing policy, urban planning, regulatory reforms, investment confidence, vertical urban development, and the need for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to address the country's growing housing demand.

Speaking during the session, Bilal Yaseen described high-rise development as an essential component of Pakistan's urban future, saying sustainable vertical growth would play a critical role in accommodating expanding populations while ensuring more efficient use of land and infrastructure.

Responding to a question from Ahmed Saljouk, CEO of Alif Holdings, Bilal Yaseen said, “We encourage developers to embrace high-rise developments as the future of sustainable urban growth and a practical solution to addressing the housing needs of the middle-income segment. Any developer committed to legal compliance, timely delivery, and quality construction will have the Punjab Government’s full support and facilitation. If assistance with any government authority is required, I am personally committed to helping remove hurdles and ensuring the necessary facilitation.”

The minister also underscored the importance of continued engagement between government institutions and private developers, noting that effective policymaking and industry collaboration are essential to strengthening investor confidence and supporting sustainable growth in Pakistan's real estate sector.

Addressing the gathering, CEO of Alif Holdings, Ahmed Saljouk, said meaningful dialogue between policymakers and industry stakeholders is critical to the long-term development of the sector.

He further said that, "The real estate sector is a major contributor to Pakistan's economy, and its future depends on constructive engagement between the public and private sectors. Through this conference, our objective was to create a platform where industry leaders, policymakers, and the media could exchange ideas, address key challenges, and contribute towards practical solutions. Alif Holdings will continue to organize such forums to encourage informed dialogue and support the sustainable growth of Pakistan's real estate industry."

Industry participants welcomed the initiative, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening communication between policymakers and the private sector. The conference concluded with a consensus on the need for policy continuity, regulatory transparency, and greater collaboration to promote sustainable urban development and enhance investor confidence in Pakistan's real estate market.

