Ogra raises LPG price by Rs12.89 per kilogram

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs12.89 per kilogram.

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According to a notification issued by the regulator, the new official LPG price has been fixed at Rs254.32 per kilogram, up from the previous rate of Rs241.43 per kilogram.

Ogra said the revised price will remain effective for one month in accordance with the latest pricing notification.