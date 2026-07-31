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Ogra raises LPG price by Rs12.89 per kilogram

Ogra raises LPG price by Rs12.89 per kilogram
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Summary Ogra has increased LPG prices by Rs12.89 per kilogram, setting the new official rate at Rs254.32 for one month.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs12.89 per kilogram.

Also read: Major oil companies reap massive profits as US and Iran fighting drives energy prices higher

According to a notification issued by the regulator, the new official LPG price has been fixed at Rs254.32 per kilogram, up from the previous rate of Rs241.43 per kilogram.

Ogra said the revised price will remain effective for one month in accordance with the latest pricing notification. 

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