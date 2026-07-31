Arif Habib warns investors against fake AI investment scheme using company's name

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Arif Habib Limited has issued a formal warning to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), alerting investors about a fraudulent artificial intelligence (AI) investment scheme that is illegally using the names of Arif Habib Limited and the Arif Habib Group.

In a letter sent to the stock exchange, the company said that fraudsters are misusing its name to deceive the public through a fake AI-based investment platform.

Arif Habib Limited clarified that neither the company nor the Arif Habib Group has launched, operated or endorsed any artificial intelligence investment platform. It stressed that it has no direct or indirect association with any such investment scheme.

According to the company, the fraudulent advertisements falsely claim that investors can earn weekly profits of Rs500,000 through the so-called "Arif Habib AI" investment platform.

The company urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid investing in such fraudulent schemes. It advised investors to rely only on official company announcements and disclosures issued through its authorised communication channels and the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Arif Habib Limited reiterated that all material corporate announcements, financial disclosures and investment-related information are released exclusively through its official platforms and the PSX, warning that any other claims or promotions should be treated as fraudulent.