PM Shehbaz orders digital system to ensure transparency in oil, gas sector

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to activate a modern digital system to ensure transparency in the oil and gas sector and eliminate hoarding and profiteering.

The directive came during a meeting with a delegation led by the World Bank’s Country Director, which presented a set of policy recommendations related to the sector.

During the meeting, the prime minister instructed officials to constitute a committee to review the recommendations submitted in the report and present its findings.

Shehbaz Sharif also stressed the need for a modern digital monitoring mechanism to improve transparency across the oil and gas sector and help prevent hoarding and unjustified profiteering.