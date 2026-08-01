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PM Shehbaz orders digital system to ensure transparency in oil, gas sector

PM Shehbaz orders digital system to ensure transparency in oil, gas sector
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Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed OGRA to introduce a digital system for transparency in the oil and gas sector and curb hoarding and profiteering during a high-level meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to activate a modern digital system to ensure transparency in the oil and gas sector and eliminate hoarding and profiteering.

The directive came during a meeting with a delegation led by the World Bank’s Country Director, which presented a set of policy recommendations related to the sector.

During the meeting, the prime minister instructed officials to constitute a committee to review the recommendations submitted in the report and present its findings.

Shehbaz Sharif also stressed the need for a modern digital monitoring mechanism to improve transparency across the oil and gas sector and help prevent hoarding and unjustified profiteering.

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Business

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