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Foreign investors return to PSX after nearly two years

Foreign investors return to PSX after nearly two years
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Summary Foreign investors turned net buyers at the Pakistan Stock Exchange for the first time in nearly two years, investing $34.4 million during July 2026, official data showed.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Foreign investors turned net buyers at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the first time in nearly two years, signalling renewed confidence in the country's capital market at the start of the current fiscal year.

According to official data, overseas investors invested $34.4 million in the PSX during July 2026, marking a sharp reversal from June 2026, when they sold shares worth $180 million and withdrew funds from the market.

The data showed that foreign investors became net buyers for the first time in almost 23 months, with banking and exploration companies attracting the highest level of investment during the month.

Foreign investors purchased banking sector shares worth $13.8 million, while investments in exploration companies totalled $6.7 million during July.

However, the data also indicated that overseas investors preferred to offload shares in the cement sector during the same period.

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Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

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