Pakistan paid $1.43 billion debt on schedule, including Eurobond interest

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has successfully made debt payments totalling $1.43 billion, including the full settlement of a $1.3 billion Eurobond and over $126 million in interest on other Eurobonds, according to Adviser to Finance Minister.

In a statement on his social media platform X, Khurram Shehzad said all payments were completed on schedule and without any external pressure, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations. The total disbursement exceeded $1.42 billion.

The timely repayment underscores efforts to maintain credibility with international investors and demonstrates Pakistan’s focus on meeting its debt commitments amidst global economic uncertainties.