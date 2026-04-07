PM Shehbaz orders modernisation of National Tariff Commission

ISLAMBAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the restructuring of the National Tariff Commission on modern lines, issuing key instructions to improve its overall performance and efficiency.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Monday, the prime minister emphasised that reorganising the commission was essential to ensure effective operations, promote industrial growth and boost investment in the country.

He ordered the digitisation of all operational functions, enhancement of transparency, implementation of standardised reforms and timely disposal of cases. He also called for the removal of legal complexities, improvement in the appellate tribunal system and facilitation measures for industrial stakeholders.

The prime minister further instructed authorities to adopt modern technologies, including information technology and artificial intelligence, and ensure capacity building of staff in line with international standards. He also stressed the need to engage professional experts to strengthen institutional performance.

During the meeting, participants agreed to adopt global best practices to transform the commission into a modern and efficient body.

The chairman of the National Tariff Commission briefed the meeting on ongoing legal, administrative and financial reforms under an approved roadmap.

The meeting was attended by key federal ministers, including Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Musadik Malik and Ahsan Iqbal, along with other senior officials.