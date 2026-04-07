Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Gold prices in Pakistan dip sharply following global trend

Gold prices in Pakistan dip sharply following global trend
Updated on

Summary In the international market, gold prices drop by $30 per ounce to $4,657.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a notable decline on Tuesday following the global rend.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs3,000, settling at Rs488,462. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,572 to reach Rs418,777.

In contrast, silver prices showed stability, with per tola rates holding steady at Rs7,744 without any change.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices also recorded a decline, falling by $30 per ounce to $4,657, reflecting a broader downward trend in precious metal markets.
 

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

SECP approves new pension funds for Punjab, Balochistan
PM Shehbaz rejects tax proposals, rules out mini budget
Pakistan secures arrangements for UAE, Eurobond repayments: Finance minister
Stock market sees sharp decline as KSE-100 index drops 1,595 points
Featured

'Dangerous escalation': Pakistan condemns Iranian strikes on Saudi energy sites

Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

Artemis II moon crew breaks record for distance from earth

Oil prices extend gains as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran

Modi's Israel tilt linked to Epstein network, claims NYT