Gold prices in Pakistan dip sharply following global trend

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a notable decline on Tuesday following the global rend.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs3,000, settling at Rs488,462. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,572 to reach Rs418,777.

In contrast, silver prices showed stability, with per tola rates holding steady at Rs7,744 without any change.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices also recorded a decline, falling by $30 per ounce to $4,657, reflecting a broader downward trend in precious metal markets.

